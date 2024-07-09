Zibika- Rakhi Edit 3.0: Promoting women entrepreneurs

Lifestyle exhibition named Zibika- Rakhi Edit 3.0 will be inaugurated on July 10, at GRANDE, Nesco Exhibition Center, Goregaon. “Talent Connect”, a group having approximately 35,000 women onboard, is looking for opportunities to promote women entrepreneurs by providing them with a business platform. This time “Talent Connect” has curated an event for women exhibitors who are coming from across India to exhibit their products under various categories like home décor, rakhi, organic products, designer wear, packaged food, Indian fusion wear etc. The exhibition seeks to promote women who have home grown businesses and want to create a niche for themselves. This networking platform shall enable them to show their business acumen.