Zero Tolerance - General Manager Of Western Railway Conducts Safety Inspection Of Bhavnagar Division

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway conducted the annual inspection of Bhavnagar Division on 17th December, 2021. During the intensive inspection of the Somnath-Rajkot section, Kansal inspected safety parameters at bridges, curves, level crossing gates etc. as well as passenger amenities at Veraval, Junagadh and Virpur stations. He was accompanied by Principal Head of Departments, Divisional Railway Manager of Bhavnagar Division, Divisional Branch Officers and staff.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Kansal was given the Guard of Honour by RPF at Somnath station. During the detailed inspection of Somnath station, GM took stock of various passenger amenities and inaugurated the Pre-Paid Meter for stall at the station. He also took stock of redevelopment of Somnath station by RLDA. At Veraval station, Kansal inspected the station premises, lobby and Running Room & suitable directives were given to officers regarding circulating area. He inaugurated the Solar Water Heater at Running Room for the convenience and comfort of the crew and 100 KVA Diesel Generator set. Enroute to Junagadh, Kansal conducted safety inspection of Level Crossing on Maliya Hatina-Keshod section and a major bridge on Lushala-Shapur section.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:07 AM IST