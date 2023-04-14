Zen Hospital organises free breast, cervical cancer screening camp for hospital staff and M ward BMC

To contain the increasing cases of breast and cervical cancer, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, and M Ward BMC conducted a free breast and cervical cancer screening camp at M ward BMC. More than 100 BMC female workers have attended the program which had various interactive sessions with gynaecologist and cancer specialist(oncologist).

A demonstration was also given for breast self-examination at the camp by the doctors. The motto of the camp was to create awareness of the importance and the need for early detection and timely treatment of breast, and cervical cancers in women.

Breast and cervical cancer are commonly seen in women and currently, the cases are rising at an alarming rate across the country. Women tend to ignore the signs of breast and cervical cancer and suffer in silence. Higher mortality and morbidity rates are owing to these cancers and early detection remains key to improving the quality of life of women. In view of it, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur has taken a huge step by organizing a camp for hospital staff and M ward BMC.

Dr Adwait Gore medical oncologist said, “Women are often busy with their hectic schedules and hesitate to open up about their health condition and approach doctors in the later stages of the disease which leads to increased mortality. In this mega health screening camp, how many women were screened for breast and cervical cancer through 23 mammography and 21 PAP smears with age groups between 30-57 years.

The participants were also explained about eating well, exercising daily, maintaining an optimum weight, and following good personal hygiene practices by the experts. All Pap smears were negative for cancer but mammograms picked 2 breast lumps which will require further investigation.” Added Dr Gore

We are thankful to Zen Hospital for organizing a screening camp for us on the occasion of women’s day. Every woman must stay healthy and avoid neglecting any abnormal changes in the body. This camp will surely help women to know about their breast and cervical health. We hope that the hospital comes up with more such interesting initiatives in the near future too,” said Mr. Harshad Kale Deputy Municipal Commissioner Zone – V.