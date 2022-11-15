Youngsters must play a prominent role in the nation's development: LS Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla vouched for greater participation of people and youngsters in the process of administration while delivering the graduation day address at the convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology on November 10. He was the chief guest for the event that was held at Dr T P Ganesan auditorium situated on the institution premises located at Kattankulathur near Chennai.

Over 7125 students from the disciplines of science and humanities, management, law, agriculture, medicine and health sciences received degrees during the convocation. And, 208 were medal winners.

India is moving ahead in all spheres, it is shedding its image of the colonial past which was not people-centric, he said and added that there is a change in the way things are done, laws are being made which are more centered around the welfare of the people at large, he said as the auditorium was filled with thunderous applauds.

India is emerging as a global hub for technology, innovations and whole world is looking towards our nation which has garnered the ability to churn out solutions to challenges that are not only bothering the country but also the world. There is a need for more bring out more changes in the administration processes, there is more need for laws whose objective is the welfare of the public at large, it is here the larger scope for participation of youth exists, said Speaker Om Birla.

The knowledge, exposure provided at your institution will provide you with all the abilities using which you can move ahead in your life, battle challenges, and emerge winners, said the chief guest Om Birla. Founder chancellor of SRMIST T R Paarivendhar said you (students) may touch the pinnacles of glory in your life, and you have to be grateful to your parents, teachers. You are what you are today because of their efforts, he said.

Further addressing the graduands, the founder chancellor said, it was a moment of great pride that the students are getting their degrees at a time when the nation has proudly celebrated 75 years of Independence. A great legacy inherits the nation, it is the youngsters who will be taking the country forward. Your strength lies in the knowledge that you have earned from your educational institution, using it, nation can be taken to the next level.

The institution has a lot of accomplishments to its credit, said T R Paarivendhar and reminded the performance on the placement front is more than excellent. Over 12000 students were placed during the previous year, the pay package obtained was Rs 1 crore per year, few others had obtained further high pay package of Rs 1.15 crore per year, he said. SRMIST is a multi-disciplinary institution which offers various courses, it is making steadfast progress with many activities, the institution turned into a host for three eminent personalities - Prathibha Devi Singh Patil, Dr A P J Abdul Kalam and Pranab Mukherjee, who went on to become the Presidents of this nation, he said.

Vice-chancellor of SRMIST C Muthamizhchelvan said working hard with determination was essential to taste success in life, success sustainment requires working hard continuously. Excellence is a result of work that goes on without a break, he said. Pro chancellor (Academics) of SRMIST Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro Vice-Chancellor (MHS), Dr. Lt Col A Ravi Kumar, Registrar of SRMIST Dr S Ponnusamy were among others present.