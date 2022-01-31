Young Mumbai painter donates proceeds of his award-winning work 'Downtown Near the Van Gogh Exhibit' to charity in USA

Mumbai-based young painter Shrey Purohit sold his award-winning work 'Downtown Near the Van Gogh Exhibit' at an auction and donated the proceeds to a charity for the poor and homeless in San Francisco, USA. This auction included more than 150 artworks for sale. But the biggest bid of $2500 (about Rs 1,90,000) went to his artwork. This unique oil painting won this year's prestigious Plainair Salon Art Competition.

Shrey Purohit is happy that his artwork is being used for such a great work. His artworks are in the Impressionist style. ‘Downtown Near the Van Gogh Exhibit’ is in the same style. In the near future, he is planning to showcase the oil paintings he has made in India. His parents as well as his grandparents were doctors. This year, he received a Fine Arts degree from the California College of the Arts. Also, due to the closure of many art galleries during the covid 19 times, it was difficult for many artists to showcase their works. That's why Shrey Purohit has opened a new art gallery in San Francisco for artists.

The art gallery has exhibited more than 500 works by more than 50 artists and has sold more than 15,000 dollars’ worth of paintings. He was awarded a certificate of honor by the Mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, for his work. He is also promoting South Asian artists through this art gallery. Also, this New Year, Shrey Purohit is set to begin work on two, ten-foot-by-thirty-foot murals for the office of a large social media company in the Bay Area

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:08 AM IST