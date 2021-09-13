Yogesh Kumar Misra takes charge as Chairman & Managing Director of IRCON

Yogesh Kumar Misra has taken over as Chairman & Managing Director of IRCON International Limited on September 4, 2021. Born in 1965, Yogesh Kumar Misra graduated in Civil Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. He is an officer of Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), 1987 batch and has over 35 years of rich and varied experience in infrastructure works. He joined IRCON in 2006 and subsequently took absorption in IRCON. He has made valuable contribution while working earlier on Design & Construction of J&K Rail Link Project and on other Railway capacity enhancement works. Under his leadership, IRCON has secured several projects within India and abroad on EPC, BOT and HAM basis in the highway and railway sectors.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 08:17 PM IST