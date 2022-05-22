Yogakshemam Vahamyaham: ICG in the run up for IDY through Yoga & Spirituality

The first event towards the run up for the 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY) witnessed an assembly of about 300 plus Tatrakshak families at the RD Parade ground. The yoga session was conscientiously performed in the early hours and steered by Brahmakumari representative Bhai Dinesh. A motivational lecture with spiritual influence on Work Life Balance was later summed up by Sister BK Shivani. The COVID safety protocol was stringently followed throughout the event. The event blended Yoga and Spirituality, as assured by the Sanskrit verse “Yogakshemam–Vahamyaham” from Bhagwat Gita. The event was coordinated by the Indian Coast Guard Headquarters wherein the theme YOGA in everyday life has been introduced for Coast Guard families PAN India. Sister BK Shivani graced the congregation with her pleasing spiritual focus and sought positive affirmations from the disciplined gathering. Yoga has also emerged as an essential movement during the pandemic times, for fostering mental strength and immunity.

These combo sessions were conducted in-line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision towards spreading the importance of Yoga globally. Indian Coast Guard officers, other associated service officials, personnel and ladies availed both mental and spiritual benefits. The Coast Guard Wives Welfare Association also encouraged the homemakers in the ICG families to enlighten themselves with this drive.

​Yoga is an integral daily routine of CG Personnel both at sea and ashore for achieving a sound mental, physical and intellectual health. Sister Shivani brought out that Yoga and spiritual inclination has immense healing power against anxiety, life style and stress related diseases and is capable of transforming negativity to creativity. Apart from daily yoga events this day on, the next large scale gathering will now be conducted on 30 May, in the wake of IDY celebrations said ADG Rakesh Pal, PTM, TM Addnl Director General (Coast Guard). The other Coast Guard Regions are also celebrating the YOGA drive with a national fervor, all along the coastal belt of India.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 04:00 PM IST