Yoga Day Celebrated at JNPA with ‘Yoga for Women Empowerment’ Theme at its Core

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) celebrated International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm, aligning with the theme of ‘Yoga for Women Empowerment’ and the guidelines shared by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Special yoga sessions were organised for all the JNPA employees.

An experienced instructor guided participants through various yoga asanas, emphasising the importance of yoga in daily life. CISF officials also took part in the Yoga Day celebration. Additionally, students from JNPA schools also actively participated in yoga sessions under the guidance of their instructors.

A comprehensive social media campaign was conducted to mark Yoga Day. This campaign included informative posts on the dos and don’ts of practising yoga and highlighted the overall importance of yoga through creative content. Awareness was created about yoga among the employees and the citizens though the display of digitals banner and placement of standees at various locations in the JNPA vicinity.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority consistently encourages and supports initiatives that promote health and well-being among its employees and the community.