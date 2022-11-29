Yatri App – Share and Contribute

YATRI app, designed to provide the live location, updated timetable, live announcements and various other train related services has recently launched a new feature called, ‘Share and Contribute’.

This feature is added to increase the App's reach to the Mumbaikars at a large scale. It is simple to use and requires minimum efforts. App users can share the download link of the YATRI app to their friends, family members, colleagues or any close ones. For every download that happens through that link, points will be awarded to the sharer. More downloads mean more points and a better chance to climb up the ‘Leaderboard'. YATRI App will display the name and picture of the top scorers in the app itself

The goal is to give the users a friendly experience in terms of accurate live update of trains, next or previous station locations, A to B commute planning and many useful features. Yatri is also exclusively integrated with UTS app for booking tickets. The convenience and comfort of the hard-working commuters was kept in mind, all the way through the designing process.

Central Railway Mumbai Division is the proud pioneer in launching accurate GPS live location of their Suburban trains. There is continual improvement in the backend technology to enhance the user experience. The app has a commuter centric approach and now provides an exclusive Commute News section for Mumbai commuters.