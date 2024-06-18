WTC Mumbai celebrates 22nd Anniversary of WTCA Day

World Trade Center Mumbai celebrated 22nd anniversary of the WTCA Day on June 14, 2024 at WTC Mumbai to create awareness about the mission of the WTCA to promote global peace and prosperity through trade.

Veteran film Director and Actor Ramesh Sippy graced the occasion along with his spouse Kiran Juneja. The event was attended by the members of the Council of Management of WTC Mumbai and senior officials from the trade missions of foreign countries.

WTCA Day is celebrated across the world in the month of June ever since Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg proclaimed June 12 to be "WTCA Day," in 2002. United Nations acknowledged this day as a recognition of the role of the global WTC network in facilitating trade, promoting economic development and fostering peace.

In his address, Sippy remarked, “It gives me great pleasure to join WTC Mumbai on the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of WTCA Day. WTCA is the shining beacon of the society’s progress based on international cooperation and trade. I am sure this celebration will inspire confidence and trust in the resilience of international trade in this uncertain geopolitical order. I conclude my address by wishing WTC Mumbai a grand success in pursuing its mission of ‘Prosperity Through Trade and Investment.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Dr. Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, WTC Mumbai remarked, “I would like to thank everyone for joining us in the celebration of 22nd anniversary of WTCA Day. This is a momentous day for WTCs worldwide as it is celebrated to commemorate the spirit of solidarity among the community of World Trade Centers and reaffirm our conviction in the mission of WTCA.”

Dr. Kalantri added, “I recall the legendary contribution of WTCA Founder Guy Tuzzoli, who spearheaded the world-wide WTC movement for four decades. Tuzzoli’s visionary ideas on world trade are all the more important in today's global geoeconomic environment. I thank all the dignitaries for joining us on this momentous occasion and I take this opportunity to extend hearty greetings to all other WTCs with whom we share common mission and values.”

Dr. Kalantri concluded by stating, “In this uncertain geopolitical order, WTC network contributes to stability, peace and prosperity across the globe by promoting trade, jobs and economic development. On this occasion, on behalf of WTC Mumbai, I reassert our commitment to facilitate trade, which in turn promotes jobs, stability, peace and prosperity across the globe.”

World Trade Center Mumbai is the first WTC in India and the premier member of WTCA New York. There are 320 World Trade Centers across 90 countries that represents over one million businesses globally.