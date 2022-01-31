WRWWO President makes generous donations for the benefit of Jagjivan Ram Hospital patients

Western Railway Women Welfare Organization (WRWWO) has always rendered unconditional help for the welfare of railway employees and their families. Under the leadership of Tanuja Kansal - President of WRWWO, many such noble works have been undertaken over Western Railway. In yet another example of this kind gesture, WRWWO has made generous donations to Western Railway's Jagjivan Ram Hospital for the benefit of the patients.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, on the occasion of Republic Day of our nation, WRWWO donated an Ambulance auto loading Stretcher cum Wheel Chair & 15 Steel Casseroles for the benefit of patients of Jagjivan Ram Hospital. The Ambulance Auto loading Stretcher cum Wheel Chair will be greatly beneficial in easy and quick movement of patients while the steel casseroles will ensure in keeping the food hot & fresh. These items will be very useful and convenient and has been donated keeping in view the current scenario of pandemic. Medical Director of Jagjivan Ram Hospital, on behalf of the patients & hospital staff, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Tanuja Kansal - President of WRWWO for her kind gesture through these useful donations which will add to the convenience of patients.

Thakur stated that, it is worth mentioning that Western Railway Women Welfare Organization (WRWWO) has done several such commendable welfare works and has served the diverse & innumerable welfare requirements of Western Railway staff. Earlier, a stretcher trolly had also been donated to Jagjivan Ram Hospital. The organization has also donated water purifiers, water coolers and Smart TVs to various Health Units and Hospitals and Water Dispensers & Cupboards were donated to RPF staff. WRWWO has conducted several Health Check-up Camps for women employees including awareness seminars on various women health related issues. The organization has also given special impetus to the promotion of Fine Arts & Culture. In recognition of the noble services and commendable welfare works undertaken by WRWWO under the aegis of President - WRWWO, she was felicitated with the Navrashtra Women Achievers Award 2021. To commemorate the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav various welfare activities are undertaken by WRWWO.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:29 AM IST