WRWWO President makes generous donations for the benefit of Jagjivan Ram Hospital patients

Western Railway Women Welfare Organization (WRWWO) has always rendered unconditional help for the welfare of railway employees and their families. Under the leadership of Tanuja Kansal - President of WRWWO, many such noble works have been undertaken over Western Railway. In yet another example of this kind gesture, WRWWO has made generous donations to Western Railway's Jagjivan Ram Hospital for the benefit of the patients.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, to mark the 75th Independence Day of our nation, WRWWO made generous donations to Jagjivan Ram Hospital and several gifts to the indoor patients. A stretcher was donated to the hospital while 140 steel flasks alongwith packets containing dry fruits were distributed to the patients admitted in JRH. Also, baby blankets to new born babies were distributed to the mothers of the infants in neo-natal ward.

ALSO READ WRWWO organises vaccination awareness drive at Mumbai Central station

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:31 AM IST