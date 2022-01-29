WRWWO President inaugurates renovated basket ball court at Mahalaxmi Sports Complex

Tanuja Kansal - President of Western Railway Women's Welfare Organization (WRWWO) inaugurated the renovated Basket Ball Court at Mahahlaxmi Sports Complex, during her visit to the Sports Complex on 24th January 2022. This newly renovated & upgraded court will provide better arena for the sportspersons to train & practice. Kansal also donated a Water Cooler in the newly constructed Sports Academy building, for the use of Sportspersons.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Tanuja Kansal inaugurated the Basket Ball Court and interacted with the Women Basket Ball Team members. Kansal applauded the game played by them during their Demo Match and enjoyed it thoroughly. Thereafter, she interacted with the Arjuna Awardees as well as the Captains & Coaches of various teams representing Western Railway. She enquired of their training routine and performance of team and players. While interacting with sports persons, Tanuja Kansal was very much impressed with positive attitude of sportspersons and advised them to achieve higher targets in future. Kansal conveyed her best wishes for their upcoming tournaments and motivated them to bring laurels for Railways and our nation. On this occasion, President, WRWWO also donated a Water Cooler for benefit of the sportspersons.

Thakur stated that the Basket Ball Court has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 10 lakhs and refurbished adhering to International Standards as per the Basket Ball norms and consists of a seven layered synthetic court. It is noteworthy to mention that under the aegis of Tanuja Kansal, WRWWO has done commendable welfare works and has served the diverse & innumerable welfare requirements of Western Railway Staff. It has also been generous in times of national calamities with its financial contributions and co-ordination in providing relief materials.

