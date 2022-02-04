WRWWO President felicitates medical fraternity of JRH for their outstanding services

Under the leadership of Tanuja Kansal - President of Western Railway Women Welfare Organization (WRWWO), many noble works have been undertaken over Western Railway. In yet another example of this kind gesture, Kansal awarded 45 frontline staff of Jagjivan Ram Hospital for their endless services.

According to Sumit Thakur -Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, WRWWO President Kansal felicitated doctors, nurses and para-medical staff of Jagjivan Ram Hospital for their dedicated and relentless service during the Covid Pandemic. She honoured 45 medical staff with Certificate of Appreciation and cash awards. President WRWWO strongly believes that those who were forthcoming in rendering selfless service to railwaymen and their family members especially during the pandemic should be rewarded for their sincere and hard work. Medical Director of Jagjivan Ram Hospital, on behalf of all award recipients, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Tanuja Kansal - President of WRWWO for her motivating, kind & generous gesture.

Thakur stated that, it is worth mentioning that Western Railway Women Welfare Organization (WRWWO) has done several such commendable welfare works and has served the diverse & innumerable welfare requirements of Western Railway staff. Earlier, WRWWO has also donated an Ambulance auto loading Stretcher cum Wheel Chair & Steel Casseroles for the benefit of patients of Jagjivan Ram Hospital. The organization in the past has also donated stretcher, water purifiers, water coolers and Smart TVs to various Health Units and Hospitals. WRWWO has conducted several Health Check-up Camps for women employees including awareness seminars on various women health related issues.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 03:39 PM IST