WRWWO president applauds women participation in civil defence unit of WR

Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) has always encouraged women and come forward to provide help and care to railwaymen & their families. This organization has always held aloft the banner of benevolent gestures, with Tanuja Kansal - President of WRWWO leading it from the forefront, whole heartedly and with great devotion. In continuation to such exemplary precedence, on the occasion of Civil Defence Day celebrations of Western Railway, President Kansal made donations to benefit women volunteers.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Civil Defence Unit of Western Railway recently celebrated All India Civil Defence Day at Mahalaxmi Sports Ground, Mumbai. The celebrations began with hoisting of the Civil Defence flag and inspection of ceremonial parade by Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway. Astounding demonstrations of Civil Defence activities like firefighting, first aid, air attack, rescuing of casualties, etc. were presented by the volunteers. President Tanuja Kansal was highly impressed by the sheer display of bravery and valour of the volunteers. GM Kansal and Tanuja Kansal – President of WRWWO inaugurated an exhibition on this occasion showcasing the history of Civil Defence Organisation, display of different types of knots used in rescue operations, etc. On the occasion, Kansla also interacted with all the seven platoons of Civil Defence volunteers of all Divisions of WR and enquired about their role during emergencies and calamities. Out of these platoons, a women platoon of 17 Civil Defence volunteers also participated in the celebrations. While interacting with the women volunteers, she enquired about how they balance between work, family and their voluntary services. She was delighted to learn that women volunteers have been a part of the Civil Defence Unit of WR for many years. Kansal announced financial aid of Rs. 25,000/- towards the purchase of uniforms for 75 women volunteers of Civil Defence.

WRWWO has done several such commendable welfare works and has served the diverse & innumerable welfare requirements of Western Railway staff. WRWWO has also been generous in times of national calamities with its financial contributions and co-ordination in providing relief materials.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 04:54 PM IST