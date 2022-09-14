WRWWO organises drawing competition for children of railway staff

The Executive Committee of the Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) under the leadership of Kamlesh Butani – President of WRWWO organized a drawing competition for children of railway staff of WR Headquarter Office on 11th September, 2022. Around 60 children participated in the competition in full zest.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the competition was held on all Indian Railways basis for children of railway staff on the same day with same topics for three different age groups. The topics for the age group 6 – 9 years was My Favourite Game, My Home with Beautiful Garden and My Decorative Hands. The topics for the age group 9 – 12 years was Scene of Har Ghar Tiranga, Your Favourite Festival and Scene of Cricket Match. The topics for the age group 12 – 15 years was Scene During Total Lockdown, Commonwealth Games 2022 and Your Dream World. All the children received participation certificates & gifts from Kamlesh Butani – President WRWWO, Chitra Yadav – Secretary WRWWO and other Executive Members of WRWWO. The winners of the Zonal level will be grouped together and the selected winners will become national-level winners among all participants over Indian Railways.