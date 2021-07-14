WRWWO felicitates the all-women staff of Matunga Road Station

Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) has always come forward to cater to the welfare of railway employees and their families as well as encourage women employees at their workplace. In continuation to this, on 9th July, 2021 Tanuja Kansal – President of WRWWO visited Matunga Road station & interacted with women staff. Matunga Road station is the first station on WR to be manned by all women staff. Kansal was welcomed by President WRWWO Mumbai Division Sheela Satyakumar at Matunga Road station.