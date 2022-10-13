WRWWO distributes awards to winners of drawing & essay writing competitions for children of railway staff

The Executive Committee of the Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) under the leadership of Kamlesh Butani – President of WRWWO distributed certificate and cash awards to the winners of Drawing & Essay Writing Competitions. WRWWO had organized a drawing competition for children of railway staff of WR Headquarter Office on 11th September, 2022 and Essay Writing Competition on 18th September, 2022. Approx. 90 children participated in both the competitions combined, with great fervour.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, these competitions were held on All Indian Railways basis for children of railway staff on the same day with the same topics for three different age groups. The topics for the Drawing Competition were My Favourite Game, My Home with Beautiful Garden and My Decorative Hands for age group 6-9 years, Scene of Har Ghar Tiranga, Your Favourite Festival and Scene of Cricket Match for age group 9-12 years and Scene During Total Lockdown, Commonwealth Games 2022 & Your Dream World for age group 12-15 years. The topics for the Essay Writing Competition were Rainy Day, Favourite Food Cooked by your Mother & What you do on your Holiday for age group 6-9 years, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Your Favourite Personality, What you did when your School was closed during complete Lockdown for age groups 9-12 years and Advantages & Disadvantages of Mobile phones, Importance of Physical Fitness and Yoga in Life, Achievements of India in Commonwealth Games 2022 for age group 12-15 years. All the children received participation certificates & gifts from Kamlesh Butani – President WRWWO and Executive Members of WRWWO. Awards to the winners of the Inter-Division Drawing Competition were also distributed on this occasion.