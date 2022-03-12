WRWWO celebrates International Women’s Day With Awareness Seminar On Women’s Health

International Women's Day was celebrated with great fervor & enthusiasm over Western Railway. Menu Lahoti - President, Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (WRWWO) was the Chief Guest at a function organized by WRWWO to mark the occasion of International Women’s Day which was held at Utsav Hall, Badhwar Park. It was attended by the members of the Organization as well as senior doctors of WR.

According to WR’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Sumit Thakur, to commemorate the occasion of International Women's Day, a health checkup camp was organized and seminars were conducted on Women’s health by a panel of doctors of Western Railway. Lahoti conveyed her wishes to all the women present on the occasion of International Women’s Day. While addressing the gathering, she informed that this year’s theme is “Break the Bias - Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” and stated that the contribution of Women in all fields & professions is increasing day by day. She stressed that at the same time, it is also equally important for women to take proper care & attention of their health. Lahoti urged that all women should be made aware of the various health issues being faced by them and regular check-ups are necessary to diagnose, detect and solve any health problems if found. Accordingly, all Divisional Women Welfare Organizations of Western Railway have been directed to organize regular health check-up camps in railway colonies for the staff and their families in coordination with Divisional Hospitals and Health Units. Thereafter, seminars on Women’s Health was delivered by eminent doctors - Dr. Swati Singh, ACMS; Dr. Savita Gangurde, ACHD & Ashwini Redkar – Dietician/ Jagjivan Ram Hospital followed by interactive sessions. Menu Lahoti felicitated Dr Hafeezunnisa - Medical Director, Jagjivan Ram Hospital and three other doctors as well as two technicians for their outstanding & exemplary works.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 01:56 AM IST