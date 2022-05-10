WRWWO celebrates International Labour Day

Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organization organized Labour Day celebrations on 9th May, 2022 which was held at SAMVAD Hall, WR HQ’s, Churchgate. On this occasion, Kamlesh Butani - President of WRWWO, felicitated eight employees of Western Railway for their meritorious & exemplary work put in during the course of their duty.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, eight employees from across the six divisions of WR & working as Track Maintainers, Pointsmen, Khalasi, etc were felicitated & awarded by WRWWO in appreciation of their exemplary work. Kamlesh Butani - President of WRWWO presented all the eight awardees with a gift & a merit certificate. Butani congratulated the awardees and whole heartedly applauded their hard work. She further encouraged the awardees to keep up their good work. On this occasion, Smt. Butani on behalf of WRWWO donated an RO water purifier to Health Dispensary at Badhwar Park.

Such awards are presented every year by WRWWO to encourage and boost the morale of the employees. The awards were given in recognition of the role and contribution of Group ‘D’ employees in efficiently discharging their duties.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 03:00 PM IST