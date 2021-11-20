WRWWO celebrates Children’s day with tiny tots of Santacruz Railway Colony

Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) has always come forward to provide help and care to railwaymen & their families. Continuing with their benevolent efforts, under the guidance of Tanuja Kansal – President of WRWWO celebrated a fun-filled Children’s Day with the children of Santacruz Railway Colony.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, a special programme was organized for children by Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO). Tanuja Kansal was welcomed by the Committee Members at the Railway Institute, Santacruz. In her address, Smt. Kansal shared her valuable points why Children’s Day is celebrated. She enlightened children, giving a brief history of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru – the first Prime Minister of India and his love for children and that his birth anniversary is celebrated as Children’s Day every year. Through her words of inspiration, Smt. Kansal encouraged kids by calling them the future of the country and celebrating Children’s Day is an important step to foster potential and talent of children for a bright future. She expressed her happiness to know about the welfare activities for staff and their family undertaken by the Railway Institute all through the year.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 05:03 PM IST