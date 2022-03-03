WR’s weightlifting teams win big at the 68th Men’s & 7th Women’s All India Railway Weightlifting Championship

Western Railway’s talented sportspersons have achieved new milestones and brought laurels for the organization. WR teams have participated in various disciplines of sports at the All India Railway Championships and have come victorious. Continuing in this series, the women’s weightlifting team of Western Railway has won the championship and the men’s team was the runners-up in their category held at RCFSA, Kapurthala.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the All India Railway Weightlifting Championship 2021-22 was held at RCFSA, Kapurthala from 24th to 27th February, 2022. Western Railway’s women’s weightlifting team was undefeated with a score of 177 points and bagged the first position. The men’s weightlifting team also performed splendidly with a score of 227 points and were the runners-up at the championship. Western Railway is proud of its sportspersons and wish them success for their upcoming events & tournaments.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 03:43 PM IST