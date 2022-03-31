WR’s Water Polo Team triumphs at the 61st All India Railway Aquatic Championship

In the field of sports, Western Railway’s talented sportspersons have brought laurels for the organization and the country through their various achievements and milestones. Continuing in this direction, Western Railway’s Water Polo Men’s team won the Water Polo Championship at the 61st All India Railway Aquatic Championship at Kolkata.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, this was the fourth continuous win of the team at the Aquatic Championships held in the past. The All India Railway Aquatic Championship 2021-22 was held from 22nd to 26th March, 2022 at Gholeshapur, Kolkata. The water polo event was played in the round-robin format, where each team played every other team. WR’s team was undefeated in all its 5 matches and bagged the first position at the championship. The performance of the team was truly remarkable, leading to its win. Western Railway is proud of its sportspersons and wishes them success for their upcoming events & tournaments.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 02:11 PM IST