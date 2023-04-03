WR’s Vadodara division installs vending machines for personal hygiene products at various stations

In an innovative initiative to make train travel a more comfortable one, especially for women passengers, Western Railway’s Vadodara Division has installed Vending Machines dispensing Personal Hygiene products at its various stations. These vending machines have been installed keeping in view the needs of women passengers and their health & hygiene.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the vending machines will dispense hygiene products like Sanitary Napkins, Face Masks, Baby Diapers, etc. The installation of these machines and the products that it provides will transform the traveling experience of women passengers across all age groups. The vending machines are easy to use, to dispense products and will cater to the need of a large number of passengers. At present, these machines are installed at Vadodara, Bharuch, Anand and Ekta Nagar stations. This concept will also generate revenue of Rs.1,60,000/- per annum in the contract period of 3 years.

Thakur added that due to no direct human interaction at the vending machines, they actually empower women to look after their needs. Western Railway is continuously on its path of providing better facilities to its passengers, and the provision of such a vending machine will not only make the train journey a comfortable one but also aim to empower women passengers.