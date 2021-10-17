WR’s RPF team cracks down on unauthorised railway ticket touts at Vapi & Silvassa

Western Railway has been conducting special drives and raids against touts luring innocent passengers with waitlisted tickets & charging exorbitant illegal commissions, especially during the festive season & the vacation period. To intensify action against the touts, special drives are being regularly conducted by RPF Department of WR’s Mumbai Central Division. Recently, this has resulted in crackdown on unauthorised railway ticket touts in Vapi and Silvassa region. According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in the Vapi jurisdiction which also covers the Silvassa area, 58 cases have been registered in 2020 & 2021 till now, with seizure of 1176 tickets worth ₹ 17,67,287/-. In a recent initiative, an intense drive for 15 days had been launched by RPF - Vapi with special team to clamp down upon touts.

ALSO READ Western Railway organises a safety seminar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 06:30 PM IST