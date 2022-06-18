WR's RPF staff helps to recover the left behind bag of a commuter

Western Railway’s Security department is continuously striving to facilitate security of its passengers. The RPF also plays a vital role to ensure security and safety of their luggage & belongings. In this very direction, the on duty RPF staff at Nalasopara station helped to retrieve the bag left behind by the commuter in a local train.

According to Sumit Thakur- Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the RPF personnel works tirelessly to retrieve the lost or missing luggage of passengers and returns it safely to the rightful owner. In one such incident, on 15th June, 2022 at Nalasopara station, on duty RPF staffs Subhash Chandra Yadav (SIPF) along with HC Jagdish Patil, while on their rounds at PF 1, came across a commuter named Chandrakant Babu Rao Patil (34 yrs) who had forgotten to carry his bag while alighting from the local train. Patil resident of Nalasopara (E),stated that the bag contained valuables i.e Gold jewellery, Mobile phone and Cash, with a total value of Rs. 6,08,500/-. Immediately the RPF staff got into action and the timings of the trains returning to Nalasopara was noted. The train was thoroughly checked on its arrival at PF 2 of Nalasopara station and the said bag containing the valuable items was recovered. The same was handed over to the commuter with verification & due legal formalities. Patil expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the RPF staff for taking the initiative to trace his lost bag.

Thakur further stated that during the year 2021 RPF personnel have handed over 988 lost or left behind luggage/belongings of passengers valuing almost Rs. 1.44 Crore, while in the current year more than 800 lost or left behind luggage/belongings of passengers valuing over Rs. 1.58 Crore have been returned. Western Railway is proud of its security personnel, who are willing to take every possible step, even to the extent of risking their own lives, for ensuring the safety & security of our valued passengers.