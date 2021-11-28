WR’s RPF seizes gold, precious stones & electronic goods worth more than Rs. 2.56 cr

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) are always on the lookout to protect and secure the lives of passengers. In an astonishing series of events, the RPF team of Mumbai Division, caught a person travelling with illegal goods worth approx. Rs. 2.56 Cr.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, on 24th November, 2021 a liable information was received to CIB/Mumbai Central that a person is travelling by Train No. 12956 Jaipur – Mumbai Superfast Express with illegal goods. With the input received, IPF CIB team did surveillance to intercept a person named Pankaj Chaurasya age 45 years, resident of Ujjain. Upon investigation, he was found in possession of 7 packages and confessed carrying gold in his baggage. In the presence of Assistant Security Commissioner-I/Mumbai Central and two independent witnesses, the package was opened and gold like ornaments, bars and pieces of metal weighing approx. 5 kg, 203 precious stones, 10 new laptops with bags, Rs. 8,210 in cash, two mobile phones and a GPS device were found. The approx. value of these items is Rs. 2.56 Crore excluding diamonds which could not be evaluated at the time. During the investigation, the accused could not give a satisfactory reply about the source of the items nor could he give any documents regarding the possession of these items. RPF CIB has seized the whole property under Panchnama and has informed to Principal Director, Income Tax Mumbai for further action. The seized items and apprehended suspect are under safe custody for further procedure.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 05:18 PM IST