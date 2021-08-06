WR’s RPF intensifies drive against unauthorised hawkers and vendors

Western Railway conducts regular drives against unauthorized hawking in railway premises, especially, in the present scenario of COVID-19 pandemic. In continuation to this, the RPF staff of Western Railway’s Mumbai Division has launched 15 days intensive drive to curb the menace of unauthorized hawkers and vendors inside trains and in railway premises. According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, an intensive drive of 15 days has been launched from 1st to 15th August, 2021 to curb the menace of unauthorised hawkers and vendors inside trains and in railway premises, by the RPF personnel of Mumbai Division. On the first day of the drive, 52 cases were registered while 78 cases were registered on the second day, taking the total to 130 cases. It is worth mentioning that in the last 6 days, RPF has caught 479 hawkers in Mumbai Division out of which 423 were caught inside local and Mail/Express trains and 56 were caught in railway premises.