WR's RPF helps passenger locate bag containing jewellery & cash worth Rs 4 lakh

Western Railway’s Security department is always on their toes for ensuring the security of the passengers and safety of their belongings. In continuation to this, recently, on 25th July, 2021 a bag containing jewellery, cash and watch amounting to Rs 3.84 lakh was returned to the owner passenger.

According to Sumit Thakur- Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, a passenger Neha Nirmal Jain, Age - 20 years resident of Chennai was travelling by Train No 04707 Bikaner – Dadar Special and de-boarded the train at Borivali station. While de-boarding at platform no. 7, her black colored bag got mistakenly exchanged with that of another passenger carrying a similar bag. Neha informed the Borivali RPF post regarding the mix up. On scrutiny of the CCTV footage by the RPF team, it was found that the black colored bag of Neha was carried by a coolie on behalf of another passenger & kept in a vehicle parked in the East side parking area of Borivali station. Though the registration number of the vehicle was not clearly visible, the RPF team managed to trace the vehicle to Jagran Jain a resident of Khar West. He confirmed that the bag was mistakenly exchanged and he was asked to come to Borivali RPF post with the bag. After duly verifying with both the passengers, the bags were handed over to rightful owners. The bag of lady passenger contained jewellery worth ₹ 3,75,000/-, cash ₹ 5000/- and a watch worth ₹ 4000/-. The total value of the belongings in the bag were of Rs 3,84,000/-. Both the passengers profusely praised RPF Borivali and expressed their gratitude for their efforts. It is noteworthy to mention that the RPF staff of Mumbai Division has handed over lost or missing luggage to 376 passengers worth over ₹ 53 Lakh in 2021.