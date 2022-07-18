WR’s RPF help passengers retrieve their lost belongings under operation Amanat

Western Railway’s Security department is continuously striving to facilitate enhanced security and convenience of its passengers. The RPF also plays a vital role to ensure security and safety of their luggage & belongings. In this very direction, the RPF has taken a novel initiative to make it easier for the passengers to get back their lost luggage.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, many passengers forget to take all their belongings in a rush to board the train or leave the station. Under “Operation Amanat”, RPF personnel help in securing such belongings and restore them to the rightful owners. RPF retrieved more than 900 lost and missing luggage items worth around Rs 1.8 crore and returned to rightful owners in the year 2022. The left behind luggage was returned to the passengers after due verification.

Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) work round the clock to provide a safe, secure and comfortable travel experience to the passengers. RPF has discharged the responsibility of protection of huge assets of railways spread far and wide across the country by taking preventive measures as well as measures for detection of crime against railway property.