WR’s RPF catches habitual thief at Surat station

Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are always on the forefront to protect and secure the lives of passengers. In yet another instance of keen surveillance, WR’s RPF team caught a habitual thief at Surat station. On 9th October, 2021 a passenger approached RPF post Surat and informed that his wallet was stolen on 8th October, 2021 by someone while he was purchasing a ticket near the Booking Office. Upon receiving information, RPF Crime Prevention & Detection team immediately checked CCTV recording of the area and identified a suspect. Information regarding the suspect was given to other staff as well for surveillance. During close surveillance through CCTV footage, a suspect matching the description was caught. Upon investigation, the suspect disclosed his identity as Ramesh, 26 years a resident of Kadodara, Surat. He accepted his guilt of stealing the wallet on 8th October, 2021 and was handed over to GRP Surat for further legal action.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 04:51 PM IST