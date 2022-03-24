WR’s RPF catches habitual thief at Andheri station with the help of CCTV surveillance

Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are always at the forefront to protect and secure the lives of passengers as well as their belongings. In yet another instance of keen surveillance, WR’s RPF team caught a habitual thief with the help of CCTV surveillance at Andheri station.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, recently the Railway Protection Force - Andheri Post’s Crime Prevention Detection Squad (CPDS) observed one suspected person roaming at Andheri station PF No. 6&7. He was being closely observed through CCTV surveillance. The suspected person stole Samsung Mobile (value worth Rs.10,000/-) from the pocket of a commuter who was waiting for local train at PF No. 6. The suspect tried to run away but due to the alertness of CPDS team, he was caught immediately. He was apprehended and brought to the RPF Post wherein he disclosed his name as Jahid Sheikh. A resident of Sakinaka, Andheri East, the suspect also admitted his involvement in another passenger mobile theft case on 13th March, 2022. The accused alongwith the recovered theft property was handed over to GRP/Andheri for further legal action against him, where a case was registered against him under GRP/Andheri CR 12/2022 u/s 379 IPC. It was detected that the accused was a habitual offender and had 12 other cases of IPC including theft, robbery and NDPS Act registered against him at City Police station.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 02:15 PM IST