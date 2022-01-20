WR’s RPF busts a bag lifting gang with the help of CCTV surveillance footage

Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are always in the forefront to protect and secure the lives of passengers. In yet another instance of keen surveillance, WR’s RPF team caught a team of bag lifting gang with the help of CCTV surveillance.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, The alert RPF team nabbed two accused in three theft cases including an inter divisional gang and operates inside trains. A joint team of RPF Surat post and CIB Surat was formed to bust the gang of thieves who steal bags and valuable items of passengers while they are asleep. The team conducted thorough analysis of the CCTV footages and identified a suspect. Through continuous surveillance on the said suspect, he was tracked down and spotted at Surat station on 17th January, 2022. The thief was caught red handed trying to commit theft of a bag. Later, his accomplice was also caught by the team. Upon further investigation, the suspects revealed their identity as Niyam Singh, 22 years and Mrityunjay, 23 years and both the suspects are residents of Pandesara, Surat. Both the accused admitted their guilt and four trolley bags were recovered from the suspects, which consisted of Rs. 50,000/- cash, one gold chain worth Rs. 40,000/-, one gold coin of one gram, silver ornaments and clothes. The estimated cost of the items was found to be approx. Rs. 1,05,000/-.

Thakur further stated that apart from this gang, one other theft accused named Santosh, 40 years, resident of Varacha, Surat was also caught by the team with a stolen ladies purse. He stole the purse from B5 coach of Train No. 12956 Jaipur – Mumbai Central Superfast Express and was trying to escape, when the team spotted and nabbed him. All the suspects were handed over to GRP Surat for further legal action.

