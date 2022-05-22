WR’s RPF apprehends thief at Andheri station

Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are always at the forefront to protect and secure the lives of passengers. In yet another instance of keen surveillance, WR’s RPF team caught a thief with stolen mobile phone.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in a case on 18th May, 2022 Railway Protection Force Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS), Andheri staff Head Constable Naveen , Constable Ankit and Constable Anuj Gurjar observed a suspected person jumping from Borivali slow train at Andheri platform no. 03. CPDS team acting immediately chased the suspect and took him to RPF Post, Andheri. Meanwhile, one passenger also arrived at the post and reported snatching of his mobile phone when he was traveling in Borivali slow train. He further went on to identify the apprehended person as being the same person who had snatched his phone. On checking the suspect's pocket a VIVO mobile was found. He disclosed his name as M D Rafikul Sheikh Ansrali, age 26 yrs and accepted snatching of passenger mobile. He was handed over to GRP /Andheri for further legal action where a case was registered against him.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 04:07 PM IST