WR’s RPF apprehends 7 thieves in two days involved in 5 different cases

Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are always at the forefront to protect and secure the lives of passengers and take strict action against miscreants. Continuing with these efforts, RPF WR has launched Operation Yatri Suraksha under which RPF catches criminals involved in passenger-related crimes such as theft and robbery & thereof, thieves are handed over to GRP for further legal action. With focused approach under operation Yatri Suraksha, RPF is producing excellent results and has caught seven thieves involved in theft of passenger belongings such as mobile phones and bags in just two days.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the RPF Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) team recently caught two suspected mobile thieves in two different cases at Borivali station in which mobile phones and cash valued over Rs. 18,000/- had been robbed on different dates. Both the thieves were apprehended with the help of CCTV footage of the station and were handed over to GRP Borivali for further legal action. On 10th May, 2022, RPF CPDS team caught 5 suspected thieves in three different cases at Churchgate station in which two mobile phones and a laptop worth more than Rs. 73,000/- had been robbed on different dates. All the suspects were caught with the help of CCTV footage and were handed over to GRP Churchgate for further legal process.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 02:15 PM IST