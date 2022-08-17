WR’s Principal Chief Security Commissioner awarded with Prestigious President’s Police Medal

On the occasion of Independence Day 2022, President of India has awarded the prestigious President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Services and Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Services to the RPF/RPSF personnel. It is noteworthy to mention that Western Railway’s IG cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner, Praveen Chandra Sinha has been awarded with President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Services while two other RPF personnel have been awarded with the Indian Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service. Prakash Butani, General Manager (In Charge), Western Railway appreciated and congratulated the awardees for their accomplishment during his Independence Speech.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, P C Sinha IG cum PCSC of WR has served in UNMIK, Kosovo and difficult areas of North East, Bihar, naxal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, dacoit infested Jhansi and he also efficiently handled the COVID pandemic situation in Mumbai. He has several firsts to his credit such as introduction of first Bomb Squad, CCTV, Wireless Alarms Systems, Patrol Monitoring Systems and Cyber Cells. He also successfully executed the pilot project for All India RPF Security Management System (RSMS) and conducted the All India RPF recruitment successfully twice. Sinha has also been the recipient of prestigious awards such as Indian Police Medal, Minister of Railway Medal, Director General Insignia, twice he has been awarded with General Manager Medal and thrice with the Divisional Best Performance Shield, etc.

Thakur further informed that Rajeev Singh Salaria, Inspector RPF did commendable job as IPF Borivali. He detected various cases under the IPC, the Railways Act, RP (UP) Act including several cases of illegal touting & E- ticket fraud. Due to his efforts, 65 destitute children were also reunited with their parents with help of NGOs. Later, he had very successful stint at CBI on deputation in ACB branch and WR Headquarters in various capacities. He was awarded with the Utkrisht Sewa Padak in 2019 for dedicated and meritorious service. Similarly, Kanwarpal Yadav, Head Constable RPF has been awarded with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service for his 30 years of unstained, sincere and dedicated service.