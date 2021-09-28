WR’s passion for ‘Hungry For Cargo’

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway attended the interaction organized & hosted by Umargam Industrial Association at Umargam, Gujarat on 19th September, 2021. On this occasion, GM Kansal interacted with K. C. Patel - MP of Valsad, Raman Bhai Patkar – MLA of Umargam and representatives of traders & industries associations. GM also inspected the Churchgate – Virar section with respect to safety parameters and reviewed the progress of Virar – Dahanu quadrupling work being undertaken by MRVC as well as the status of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor including land acquisition process, etc.

ALSO READ South Western Railway celebrates 37th Railway Protection Force Raising Day

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:02 PM IST