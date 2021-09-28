WR’s passion for ‘Hungry For Cargo’

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway attended the interaction organized & hosted by Umargam Industrial Association at Umargam, Gujarat on 19th September, 2021. On this occasion, GM Kansal interacted with K. C. Patel - MP of Valsad, Raman Bhai Patkar – MLA of Umargam and representatives of traders & industries associations. GM also inspected the Churchgate – Virar section with respect to safety parameters and reviewed the progress of Virar – Dahanu quadrupling work being undertaken by MRVC as well as the status of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor including land acquisition process, etc.
