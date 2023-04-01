WR’S new Bhuj railway station to undergo major transformation into an iconic landmark

In line with PM’s vision to transform and develop railway stations as not only a means of service but as an asset, Indian Railways has identified 1275 stations across the country for upgradation & modernization under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. It is pertinent to mention that out of these, 87 stations are in the state of Gujarat.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the New Bhuj Railway Station is being redeveloped as a state-of-the-art smart railway station by the Indian Railways which is modelled on the theme of Rann of Kutchh. The station design is being developed as a smart station with green building certification. This will provide a pleasant atmosphere. The redevelopment work of New Bhuj station is being undertaken by Western Railway and is progressing in full swing. The station is being redeveloped into a modern state-of-the-art station at an approved cost of Rs 179.87 crore and is targeted to be completed in 24 months. The Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) has been awarded. The Site Survey, Geo Technical investigation and utility mapping have been completed. The batching plant installation & fabrication yard work is in progress. Temporary structures for shifting Waiting Halls, etc. will be completed by the end of this month. Thereafter, the work of demolition of main building will be undertaken.

A miniature model of the future station has been displayed at Bhuj station to give passengers an idea and feel of the upcoming station. The plan includes segregated Arrival / Departure Passenger Plazas, Congestion free & conflict-free Entry / Exits in Station Premises, underground parking arrangements, etc. It will have adequate concourse / waiting spaces

consisting of passenger amenities & facilities, above the platforms to avoid overcrowding on platforms. The main building of the station will be around 970 sq. meters with ample space for circulation, concourse & waiting space. The concourse area will be spread across 3240 sq meters. The entire station premises will have Wi-Fi coverage. The railway station will be equipped with facilities for Divyangjans, including 13 Lifts & 10 Escalators, making it 100% Divyang Friendly. The station building will be Green Building with features for efficient use of energy, water and other resources, etc. The station will also be equipped with the state-of-the-

art safety & security technology consisting of intelligently designed features for better station management. Parking facility will be upgraded to accommodate approx. 300 two wheelers, more than 50 four wheelers as well as auto rickshaws.

Bhuj is one of the major tourist places in Gujarat hosting the famous Rann of Kutch festival. This festival attracts hordes of tourists from across the world to witness the colourful melange. There is also tremendous development going on to make it a best tourist spot with various tourist attractions. This new state-of–the-art station building will be an added attraction to this city. It will welcome the passengers & tourists with an airport like ambience with modern facilities & amenities.