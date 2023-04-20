WR’s Mumbai Division achieves milestone in ticket checking

Western Railway has been conducting regular ticket checking drives to keep a check on unauthorised travelling. Mumbai Division of WR has accomplished a remarkable feat by recovering Rs 79.48 crore in fines with the detection of 12.57 Lakh cases during such checking drives conducted in the period from April, 2022 to March 2023. This is the best ever ticket checking performance of the division. A special ticket checking drive is also being conducted in AC locals.

According to a press release issued by Western Railway, Mumbai Division of WR has created history and achieved a landmark milestone by netting an amount of Rs. 79.48 Cr in Ticket Checking fines during the intensive checking drives conducted in FY 2022-23. It is a milestone feat as it is more than the target set for the Year 2022- 2023 of Rs.74.73 Cr, with an increase of 6.35% in terms of amount realized.

In recognition to the performance of the ticket checking staff over Mumbai Division, 31 staff were felicitated with merit certificates and cash awards. Out of the 31 recipients, Laxman Kumar – Dy. Chief Ticketing Inspector (Dy.CTI) from Surat has achieved the impressive milestone of detecting 13,088 cases and collected Rs.92.47 Lakhs as penalties from travelers traveling without proper tickets and carrying unbooked luggage. The other meritorious staff included Amresh Paswan, Dy. Chief Ticketing Inspector (Dy.CTI) from Surat who detected 11,001 cases & realized fines of approx. Rs.88.73 Lakhs and L.S. Tiwari, Dy. Chief Ticketing Inspector (Dy.CTI) from Borivali who detected 10,072 cases & realizing an amount of Rs.70.35 Lakhs in fines. The performance of all the staff has been noteworthy and has played a crucial role in achieving this outstanding ticket checking performance.

Recently, a surprise ticket-checking drive was carried out in AC local trains under the supervision of Sr. Divisional Commercial Manager (Mumbai Division) on 15th April, 2023. The surprise checks were carried out in four different AC local services between Churchgate and Virar. 61 cases of travelling without ticket and 21 cases of higher travel were detected by the team and Rs. 32,425/- was realized as fines from the passengers. It is pertinent to mention that till 17th April 2023, more than 3300 cases of irregular travel in AC locals have been detected.

Western Railway appeals to the general public to travel with proper & valid tickets through manual ticket counters and from digital online tickets through UTS app, ATVM machines, etc. as well as carry valid Identity Cards in order to avoid inconvenience.