WR’s Mumbai Division achieves milestone in ticket checking

Western Railway has been conducting regular ticket checking drives to keep a check on unauthorized travelling. Mumbai Division of WR has accomplished a remarkable feat by recovering Rs. 12.24 crore during such checking drives conducted in the month of May, 2022. It is noteworthy to mention that this is the highest ever recorded performance by the Division, since its inception.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Mumbai Division of WR has created history & achieved a landmark milestone by netting an amount of Rs. 12.24 crore in Ticket Checking fines during the intensive checking drives conducted in the month of May 2022. It is also pertinent to mention that it is the highest over Indian Railways for the month of May. It is a major milestone feat as it is more than the target set for the month of May 2022 of Rs. 1.26 crore, which is an incredible increase of 871%. The current fine generated is also 30% higher than the previous best of Rs. 9.4 crore.

Thakur further stated that the total cumulative revenue for the months of April & May 2022 is Rs. 21.65 crore which is 821% higher than the previous year cumulative revenue of Rs. 2.35 crore & which is again the highest ever revenue. The total cumulative for both the months is also 622% higher than the cumulative target of Rs. 3 crore. These achievements have been accomplished due to meticulous planning and execution by the Commercial Department of the Division.

Western Railway appeals to the general public to travel with proper & valid tickets and carry valid Identity cards inorder to avoid inconvenience.