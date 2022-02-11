WR’s Mumbai Division achieves a milestone in freight loading

Due to the sustained efforts, Mumbai Division of Western Railway has been successful in capturing the transportation of textile material from Surat & its nearby areas. On 8th February, 2022, a new milestone was achieved by running the 100th Textile train from Chalthan, Surat to Sankrail in West Bengal (Kharagpur Division of South East Rly).

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the utilization of NMG rakes for parcel loading by WR’s Mumbai Division opened up a whole new avenue of transportation amongst the textile industry majors of Surat & its vicinity. As a result, the first Textile Express was run on 1st September, 2021 from Chalthan to Shalimar transporting 202.4 tonnes of textile cargo generating revenue of Rs. 9.66 lakhs in single trip. The maiden run of Textile Express from Udhna New Goods Shed was flagged off by Darshana Jardosh – Hon’ble Minister of State for Railways & Textiles. With these developments, regular indents are being received for major destinations in West Bengal & Bihar such as Sankrail, Shalimar, Danapur & Narayanpur. Total 67 rakes were loaded from Chalthan and 33 were loaded from Udhna. It's worth mentioning that Mumbai Division has transported 23078 tonnes of textile cargo fetching a revenue of Rs. 10.20 crores, ever since the first Textile Express was started. Achieving this milestone within span of five months reflects growing confidence of Surat textile sector on Railways.

Customer satisfaction is the prime objective of Western Railway and every best possible step is taken in this direction to strengthen the confidence of the freight customers.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 03:19 PM IST