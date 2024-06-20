WR’s Mumbai Central Division Organises ‘Pension Adalat’

Views of Pension Adalat organized at Mumbai Central Division over Western Railway in presence of Niraj Verma, Divisional Railway Manager. |

Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway successfully organised ‘Pension Adalat’ on 18th June, 2024 in the presence of Railway Pensioners and Family Pensioners.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, a Pension Adalat was organized at Mumbai Central Divisional Office in the presence of Niraj Verma, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division and other Senior Divisional Railway officers and staff. DRM Verma assured all those present that not only during the Pension Adalat, but also on normal working days, the problems of pensioners will be taken care of and full support will be provided by the Personnel and Accounts Department for resolving the same.

On this occasion, apart from the pensioners, Western Railway Employees Union, Retired Railway Employees Association, Valsad and Surat Railway Pensioners Association along with other associations also participated. During the programme, pensioners' grievances were heard, thoroughly examined and resolved. A total of 58 cases were received and all of them were resolved on the spot. During Pension Adalat, DRM Verma handed over 21 Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) to concerned retired railway employees.