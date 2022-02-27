WR’s medical fraternity removes ovarian mass weighing 1.1 kg at Bhavnagar

Western Railway’s medical fraternity proves their mettle once again. In an astonishing case, a 49-year-old female patient was relieved of a large ovarian mass weighing 1.1 kg at WR’s Divisional Railway Hospital at Bhavnagar.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the patient complained of abdominal pain and backache. An intensive medical examination of the patient was done and a large abdominal lump was found. The ovarian mass weighing 1.1 kg was removed through surgery by Dr. Vipul Sarvaiya, CMP-Gynecologist. The patient is recovering well after the surgery.

Thakur added that this successful surgery is a big achievement for Bhavnagar Divisional Railway Hospital. The hospital has always been at the forefront in providing bestr care and medical treatment to beneficiaries. The hospital is also a govt. authorized COVID vaccination center in Bhavnagar and has treated more than 30,000 railway and non-railway beneficiaries. Almost 100% of the total eligible employees have been fully vaccinated. The hospital also has a 500 LPM PSA Oxygen Plant to ensure self-sufficiency of medical oxygen and uninterrupted supply of oxygen. The medical department is also actively conducting preventive activities such as providing health education, distribution of anthelmintic medication, fogging, maintaining the cleanliness of railway premises, conducting anti-malarial activities, etc.

