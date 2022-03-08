WR’S Jagjivan Ram Hospital successfully performs the first Rotatripsy procedure

Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital (JRH) at Mumbai Central has added yet another feather to its hat in the field of medical specialties. The Cardiology team at JRH successfully conducted the first ever ROTATRIPSY procedure (use of Rotational Atherectomy and Lithotripsy balloon) not only at JRH but also over the entire Indian Railways.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the ROTATRIPSY procedure was performed successfully on a 69 year old patient, suffering from chest pain and breathlessness with exertion along with pain in both legs since past six months. On diagnosis, it was found that he had a severely calcified right coronary artery disease with diffuse calcium throughout the artery resulting in severe compromise in the blood flow in the vessel. The severity of calcium did not allow the smallest balloon and intravascular ultrasound catheter to negotiate through the artery. With all precaution, anatomy of the lesion was studied with help of intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and hard stone like superficial calcium was broken with help of Rotational Atherectomy (ROTA) and deep calcium was cut by IVL (Intra Vascular Lithotripsy). After making proper passage, two suitable latest drug eluting stents were deployed in the vessel which was further optimized with help of balloon and intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) to get the best result. This procedure was successfully done by a team consisting of 4 cardiologists, 2 cardiology residents, 1 anesthesiologist, 3 Cath lab technicians and 5 nursing staffs. The patient is recovering well after the procedure with proper medical care & attention.

The procedure ROTATRIPSY is a relatively newer and advanced skillful procedure in the field of Cardiology which is used for the patients who are suffering from severely calcified coronary artery disease. It is noteworthy to mention that this procedure was performed for the first time at Jagjivan Ram Hospital and also over entire Indian Railways. JRH has achieved several milestones in the field of Cardiology, providing the best and advanced services to railway beneficiaries. The first Trans catheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), performing angioplasty with help of OPN balloon over Indian Railways was also performed at JRH. The department is performing all complex coronary interventions like Left Main angioplasty and triple vessel angioplasties with almost 100% success rate with help of IVUS, ROTA and FFR and IFR.

The dedicated team of Western Railway’s JRH under the supervision and able guidance of PCMD/WR and MD/JRH is taking best efforts in providing the utmost care and medical treatment of the patients.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 02:40 PM IST