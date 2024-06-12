WR's Jagjivan Ram Hospital Receives Cochlear Implants From Wabtec Locomotive Private Ltd. Under CSR

Jagjivan Ram Hospital (JRH), Western Railway's Zonal Hospital at Mumbai has proactively initiated to offer best medical services & timely life-saving procedures to its beneficiaries. Jagjivan Ram Hospital has taken every possible step in adopting state-of-the-art technologies and latest medical procedures of treatment as well as creating a robust infrastructure for the treatment of patients. On 11th June, 2024, M/s. Wabtec Locomotive Private Ltd. donated 10 cochlear implants to JRH, which was presented to Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway at WR Headquarters, Churchgate. Prakash Butani, Additional General Manager of Western Railway as well as Principal Heads of various departments were also present on this occasion.

According to the press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, 10 cochlear implants costing Rs 48 lakh was donated by Wabtec Locomotive Private Ltd. to JRH for the benefit of railway beneficiaries under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). These implants were handed over to A.K. Misra, GM/WR, who expressed his gratitude for their noble gesture. The function started with a brief introduction by Dr. Mamta Sharma, Medical Director of Jagjivan Ram Hospital. A short presentation depicting the overall benefits of cochlear implants including videos of children with cochlear implantation who are performing well in their studies was presented by Dr. Uma Nataraj – ACHD/ENT. It is worth mentioning that skilled surgeries like cochlear implantation are being performed at JRH and it is one of the first Hospitals to start the Cochlear Implant procedures since 2005. So far, more than 200 cochlear implant surgeries have been performed at JRH both on young children & adults. This surgery has enabled them to lead a normal life.

Cochlear Implant is one of the major advancement in medical technology which has significantly improved the daily lives of the recipients in many ways. It has significantly improved the lives of hearing impaired persons, especially hearing impaired children, whose speech and overall development was hampered due to deafness before the advent of this technology. This surgery improves the hearing ability of children who were deaf from birth. Jagjivan Ram Hospital is committed for preventive and curative health of people and keeps striving to provide quality health services to all beneficiaries.