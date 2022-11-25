WR’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital: A beacon of hope & solace

Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Western Railway's Zonal Hospital at Mumbai has proactively initiated every possible effort to offer best medical services & timely life-saving procedures to its patients. Jagjivan Ram Hospital has taken every extra step in adopting state-of-the-art technologies, latest medical procedures of treatment & creating a robust infrastructure for the treatment of patients.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Jagjivan Ram Hospital (JRH) which was established in the year 1960, is a 361 bedded multi-speciality hospital catering to medical needs of railway employees and their dependents. This reputed tertiary care hospital is equipped with 32 ICU beds, 11 OT complexes, NABL accredited pathology lab, Blood Bank, Dialysis Centre. Recently, a new building with 24 rooms for patient’s relative was opened. The Hospital caters not only to patients from Western Railway but patients from all over Indian Railways are also referred here for treatment in various specialties. Annually around 2 lakh patients are given treatment in OPD and 15,000 patients are managed in indoor wards. Around 5 lakh diagnostic and 8,000 surgical procedures are carried out in a year.

Giving an overview of the facilities available at the Hospital, Shri Thakur informed that Jagjivan Ram Hospital (JRH) is the only Hospital over Indian Railways providing maximum number of in-house Super specialty services in various medical fields. JRH has an advanced and state-of-the-art treatment facility like Cardiac stents & ballooning and major surgeries such as Coronary By-pass, Valve replacement, Corneal Transplants, etc are performed by in-house doctors for beneficiaries. It is worth mentioning that approx 2000 Cardiac Procedures and 1500 endoscopic procedures are done per annum. Adding another feather to its cap, Jagjivan Ram Railway Hospital has also been conferred the "PLATINUM" by IGBC Green Council. Jagjivan Ram Hospital is also an Academic, Research & Educative Institution.

Giving further details, Shri Thakur stated that JRH is always on the forefront to equip itself with a robust infrastructure in healthcare facilities. New medical equipment worth 6 crore have been procured for the benefit of patients. It includes Heart Lung Machine, 2D & 3D Echo Machine, Automated Perimetry Machine, Arthroscopy System, Tissue Processor, Tissue Embedding Machine & Cryostat and advanced Dental Chair, etc. A state-of-the-art RT-PCR & Virology Lab has been started with NABL accreditation and is ICMR approved. This is the first Molecular RT-PCR laboratory which has Bio Safety Level-3 (BSL-3) facility over Indian Railways. The Pathology lab has also received the NABL accredition for all laboratory sections viz. biochemistry, haematology, immunology & molecular lab. Two Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) based Oxygen Plants of 500 LPM capacity each has been installed at the hospital premises. These will be helpful in prevention of shortage of oxygen during emergency situations and give backup to each other.

Shri Thakur stated that several advanced Cardiology procedures like Trans catheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Rotational Atherectomy and Intra-Vascular Lithotripsy (ROTA TRIPSY), etc are performed at JRH. Also, neuro-surgical procedures Like BURR HOLE AND EVACUATION OF SDH, etc has been started by appointing Neuro surgeons. The Hospital has been recognised as the Corneal Transplant Centre by the State Authority under the provisions of Human Organs Act, 1994, enabling Corneal transplant surgeries in JRH.

Jagjivan Ram Hospital is committed for preventive and curative health of people and keeps striving to provide quality health services to all beneficiaries. Western Railway is proud of its dedicated team of doctors as well as paramedical staff and salutes their determination, grit and hardwork in the service of humanity.