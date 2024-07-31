WR’s Endeavour To A Safe & Smooth Train Operations

KAVACH is an Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system indigenously developed by Indian Railways through Research Designs & Standards Organization (RDSO). The KAVACH assists the loco pilots in running trains within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case Loco Pilot fails to do so and also helps to run the train safely during inclement weather.

According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the KAVACH system has been designed by RDSO for enhancing the speed of trains up to 200 kmph. This technology will enable to run trains at the permissible speed. It will assist the loco pilots in preventing Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD) and enable continuous speed supervision. The signal aspect and continuous movement authority will be displayed in the loco pilot's cab, which will provide protection against collision. Over Western Railway, the work of KAVACH system is being undertaken on 789 km with 90 locos. Loco trials have been successfully carried out for 405 km out of total 789 km and 60 out of 90 locos have been provided with this technology. Western Railway has set the target of commissioning 735 km in this FY 2024-25.

Giving further details, Shri Vineet stated that over Virar-Surat-Vadodara (Automatic Signalling) section, 201 km out of 336 km has been completed, while over Vadodara-Ahmedabad (Automatic Signalling) section, loco trials of Kavach System of 96 Km has been completed successfully. Over Vadodara-Ratlam-Nagda (Non Automatic Signalling) section, 108 km out of 303 km has been completed and final testing as well as commissioning work is in progress. Similarly, the contract has been awarded for Mumbai Central - Virar Suburban (Automatic Signalling) section comprising of 54 km & work of survey is in progress.

The indigenously developed KAVACH technology aims to help the Indian Railways achieve the goal of 'zero accident'. This system conforms to CENELEC standards EN50126, 50128, 50129 and 50159 (SIL-4).