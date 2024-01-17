 WR’s employee’s son secures the post of Revenue Officer (Class I Gazetted) through BPSC
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryWR’s employee’s son secures the post of Revenue Officer (Class I Gazetted) through BPSC

WR’s employee’s son secures the post of Revenue Officer (Class I Gazetted) through BPSC

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 06:14 PM IST
article-image

Abhishek Singh, son of Parasnath Singh currently working as Chief Welfare Inspector in Western Railway’s Mumbai Division has successfully secured the post of Revenue Officer (Class I Gazetted) through the 68th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Examination.

Abhishek Singh hails from Salempur Village in Sheohar District in Bihar. He secured 22nd Rank in the post of Revenue Officer and now wants to achieve further in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. Coming from a railway family, Shri Singh’s father works in Western Railway and is posted in Mumbai. Singh completed his initial education in Mumbai and then did his graduation in Chemistry.

It is a matter of great pride for Western Railway and WR wishes him all the best for his future endeavours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WR’s employee’s son secures the post of Revenue Officer (Class I Gazetted) through BPSC

WR’s employee’s son secures the post of Revenue Officer (Class I Gazetted) through BPSC

Punjab & Sind Bank Opens New Branch At Holy City Of Nathdwara

Punjab & Sind Bank Opens New Branch At Holy City Of Nathdwara

REC wins ICAI Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting 2022-23

REC wins ICAI Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting 2022-23

Cochlear Implant Donated under CSR Initiative to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial...

Cochlear Implant Donated under CSR Initiative to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial...

Babus, mantris & buzz: Why did BJD MP meet Amit Shah?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Why did BJD MP meet Amit Shah?