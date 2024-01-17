WR’s employee’s son secures the post of Revenue Officer (Class I Gazetted) through BPSC

Abhishek Singh, son of Parasnath Singh currently working as Chief Welfare Inspector in Western Railway’s Mumbai Division has successfully secured the post of Revenue Officer (Class I Gazetted) through the 68th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Examination.

Abhishek Singh hails from Salempur Village in Sheohar District in Bihar. He secured 22nd Rank in the post of Revenue Officer and now wants to achieve further in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. Coming from a railway family, Shri Singh’s father works in Western Railway and is posted in Mumbai. Singh completed his initial education in Mumbai and then did his graduation in Chemistry.

It is a matter of great pride for Western Railway and WR wishes him all the best for his future endeavours.