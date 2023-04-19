Western Railway’s 68th Railway Week Award function held

Western Railway's 68th Railway Week Award function was held on Monday, 17th April, 2023 at Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, Nariman Point. This award function is held every year to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of WR’s team of officers and employees who are always ready to face challenges. During the Railway Week, Efficiency Shields were presented to Divisions in various categories. On this momentous occasion, General Manager, Ashok Kumar Misra conferred 26 Efficiency Shields to the Divisions & the Units which have been adjudged the most efficient in various fields, including the prestigious & coveted General Manager’s Overall Efficiency Shield for the year 2022-23. Ahmedabad & Vadodara Divisions jointly bagged GM’s Overall Efficiency Shield for 2022-23 for best overall performance, while the Best Improvement Shield was awarded to Bhavnagar Division.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, Mumbai Central Division bagged Rolling Stock Shield. The Security Shield was jointly bagged by Mumbai Central & Rajkot Division. Ahmedabad Division bagged the Commercial Shield, Traction Shield, Operating Shield, Scrap Mobilization Shield, Survey & Construction Shield as well as Inter Division Shield for Track Machines. The Civil Engineering Shield was jointly bagged by Mumbai Central & Ahmedabad Division. The Best Loading Efforts Shield was jointly bagged by Ratlam & Vadodara Division while the Personnel Dept Shield by Vadodara & Ratlam Division. Ahmedabad Division’s Bhuj Depot won the Shield for Best Maintained Mail/Express train, i.e., Train No. 22956 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus Kutch Express. The Rolling Shield for Best Maintained Running Room was bagged by Ratlam Division, while Bhavnagar Workshop was the proud winner of the Best Workshop Shield (Mechanical).

Ratlam Division along with Vadodara Division bagged the Inter Divisional Cleanliness Shields. Vadodara Division bagged the Divisional Shield for Best Road Safety Works Performance towards the elimination of level crossing, Energy Efficiency Shield, as well as EnHM Trophy. Besides, Efficiency Shields were also presented to Best Divisions/ Units in the spheres of work such as Accounts, Medical, Safety, Stores, Signal & Telecom and Rajbhasha, etc. The Shields were awarded by Ashok Kumar Misra to respective Divisional Railway Managers, Chief Works Managers and Depot Incharges.

On this occasion, Kshama Misra – President of Western Railway Women Welfare Organization (WRWWO), Addl General Manager of W.Rly along with Principal Heads of Departments, and senior officers were present. In his address, Misra extended his greetings to all on the occasion of 68th Railway Week. He mentioned that, WR has achieved several milestones, inspite of many challenges. He also enumerated the various accomplishments over Western Railway in the year 2022 – 23 and encouraged the workforce to give their optimum to achieve the organizational goals.

GM/WR Ashok Kumar Misra also released two booklets, “Always Steady, Future Ready” and “Light, Camera, Action” during the 68th Railway Week function. The booklet “Always Steady, Future Ready” depicts the progress and modernization of Western Railway. The booklet presents a glimpse to the glorious past, the dynamic present as well as the bright and progressive future of the Railway with attractive pictures and facts. It also defines our readiness to become the part of the growth engine of the country’s progress by imbibing the vision of “Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Rail”. Right from its grand, heritage headquarters in Churchgate to its clean, scenic stations, Western Railway is full of potential shoot locations that are convenient and best suited options for filmmakers. The booklet “Light, Camera, Action” aptly presents the success of Western Railway and brings about the potential of WR to the readers, especially stakeholders in a very captivating form.

A short film that focused on the accomplishments & achievements of Western Railway “Vikas Ki Nayi Paribhasha” was also screened on this occasion followed by cultural programmes. At the outset, Principal Chief Personnel Officer of WR welcomed the guests and the vote of thanks was proposed Dy. General Manager (G).