WR’s 67th Railway Week Award function held

Western Railway's 67th Railway Week Award function was held on April 13, 2022 at Y B Chavan Auditorium, Churchgate. This award function is held every year to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of WR’s team of officers and employees who are always ready to face challenges. Amongst such efficient officers and staff, some selected ones are awarded for their outstanding performance. It not only encourages the officers & staff to give their best, but also inspires & motivates others to put their best foot forward in the coming year. During the Railway Week, Efficiency Shields are also presented to Divisions in various categories. On this momentous occasion, General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti presented the Efficiency Medal, Certificate of Merit & Cash Awards to 161 meritorious officers and employees. GM Lahoti also conferred 26 Efficiency Shields to the Divisions & the Units which have been adjudged the most efficient in various fields, including the prestigious & coveted General Manager’s Overall Efficiency Shield for the year 2021-22. Ahmedabad & Ratlam Divisions jointly bagged GM’s Overall Efficiency Shield for 2021-22 for best overall performance while the Best Improvement Shield was awarded to Vadodara Division.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 08:58 PM IST